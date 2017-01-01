Walk for Freedom on Sat Oct 14 at Main Beach will raise awareness about human trafficking

On Sat Oct 14, a fundraising and awareness event called Walk for Freedom will take place in hundreds of cities across 50 nations. In Laguna Beach, participants will meet at 10 a.m. at Main Beach.

The purpose of the walk, operated by a global anti-human trafficking organization called A21, is to raise awareness about the millions of men, women and children who are still trapped in slavery today.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

2016 Walk for Freedom, with participants wearing distinctive clothing

By fundraising and rallying thousands of people around the cause, the belief is that this event will be the catalyst for the rescue and restoration of human beings who are being exploited as commodities.

Walk for Freedom is distinctly recognized by its participants who are in single-file lines, wearing black shirts and yellow bandannas across their mouths.

“We are utterly convinced that slavery can be eradicated in our lifetime. All of us can put our feet on the pavement and use our steps to make a difference,” says Christine Caine, A21’s founder.

More information about Walk for Freedom and registration: www.A21.org/laguna-beach.