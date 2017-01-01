City Manager’s Update

5th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day - In an ongoing effort to assist with the implementation of the recently adopted Floodplain Management Ordinance, the Code Enforcement Division has notified the Laguna Beach property and business owners located in the flood hazard zone of the upcoming 5th Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day. This is a voluntary educational emergency preparedness training event encouraged by FEMA.

All persons employed to work in a business located within areas of special flood hazards are requested to be trained by the business owner on how to install the flood prevention devices and be provided a copy of the flood contingency measures plan. Each year on the fourth Monday in October, the business owner and employees are encouraged to practice installation of the flood prevention devices. Therefore, Monday, October 23 is designated as the fifth Annual Flood Prevention Device Practice Installation Day.

Parents’ Night Out - Parents, call it a break from the kids; kids call it a break from your parents. The City of Laguna Beach is hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out on Friday, Oct 20, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Parents can enjoy some adult time to see a movie, catch up with friends or enjoy a kid-free meal.

The children will have a blast enjoying games, movies, arts & crafts and dinner. Cost: $20 per child, $5 sibling discount available. Pre-registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, call (949) 464-6645 or visit, www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes.”

Smart Gardening Series - Pumpkin succulent centerpieces can add a beautiful, long lasting display of colors and textures to your holiday table. Learn how simple it is to create your own unique centerpiece in this free workshop. Join Master Gardener, Aneta Dorhout on Sat, Oct 14 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. To register, call (949) 464-6645.

El Toro Road - SoCal Gas Advanced Meter DCU Installation Project - SoCalGas will install its advanced meter related equipment on the north side of El Toro Road, approximately 870 feet east of Laguna Canyon Road. The work is scheduled for Oct 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During construction hours, a portion of El Toro Road will be reduced to one lane. A portion of the bike lane on both Northbound and Southbound directions will be closed between Laguna Canyon Road and State Route 73. For additional information, please contact Shaun Baptiste, from SoCalGas, at 562-305-2977.