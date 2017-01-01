Print | Email

Canyon 2 fire reminds us: Be prepared…Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Workshop scheduled Oct 18 at Susi Q 

The City of Laguna Beach has started preparation of a Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), a five-year strategic plan to improve local resilience to hazard events, and 

would like input from the community. Residents are invited to attend a workshop at Susi Q, 380 Third St, the Hazard Profiles Open House on Wed, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

Development of the plan, (the first such plan for LB), is being funded through a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The plan is being prepared by public safety officials and City staff, with support from members of the Laguna Beach Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee, other affected agencies, and technical consultants. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Lexie LeFevre

Canyon 2 fire as seen from a residence on La Palma early afternoon yesterday

The LHMP will summarize the natural and human-caused hazards that pose a threat to the community, including drought, flooding, earthquakes, and wildfires. 

In addition to protecting Laguna Beach from current and future hazards, having an LHMP will allow LB to be eligible for grants from FEMA for additional hazard mitigation efforts. It will also make LB eligible to receive additional disaster relief funding from the State of CA, per CA Government Code Section 8685.9.

It will also incorporate regular feedback from key LB community members. The City plans to release a draft of the plan for public review in Jan of 2018, with final adoption planned for the summer of 2018, following approval from the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.