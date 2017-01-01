Cheer Clinic will take place on Sat Oct 21: Registration at Dugger Gym at 8:30 a.m.

Attention girls and boys (Kindergarten to 6th grade): Learn a cheer, chant and dance with the Laguna Beach High School Varsity Cheerleaders and perform at LBHS vs. Estancia Varsity Football game on Friday, Oct 27.

The Cheer Clinic will take place on Sat, Oct 21, with registration at 8:30 a.m. The clinic takes place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the LBHS Dugger Gym, located on St. Ann’s Drive.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cheer clinic participants 2016

The award-winning Laguna Beach Cheer team received top honors again this year at the Universal Spirit Association (USA) camp held at Great Wolf Lodge over the summer. Laguna Beach High School Varsity Cheerleaders took home the prestigious “Superior Award” and the coveted “Spirit Stick”.

LBHS Cheerleaders are super excited to host the upcoming event as it is truly one of the most exciting events of the year.

The Laguna Beach Cheer Clinic had more than 70 participants last year! Clinic students get to wear their T-Shirt for free admittance to the Varsity Football game on Friday, Oct 27. Contact Cheer Advisor Stacey Johnson at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for any questions.

The cost for halftime + first quarter performance is only $65 ($70 day of Clinic). The fee includes all instruction, Laguna Cheer T-Shirt, hair bow, pom poms, snack & water. Visit www.lbhscheerclinic.com for more information.