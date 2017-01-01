Lagunatics will sell out fast with so much to parody this year: Drones & clones, trollies & follies & more

Lagunatics, around for an unbelievable 25 years of rhymes and raucous behavior, opens its new production on Oct 13 at 7 p.m., with all the costumes, song parodies, and irreverent laughs Lagunans have come to expect.

This year is especially festive because Lagunatics celebrates two and a half decades, according to this year’s motto, of “spreading rhyme disease since 1992.”

Smoking bans? Uber and sharks? Trolleys, follies, and drones over parks? Nothing (and no one) is safe from the jokes and jabs delivered through song parody and shameless overacting.

Will there be goats? Residents will have to come to the show and see.

Photo by Larry Tenney

There will be flowers: Rufino Cabang models the latest in … goat fodder?

Lagunatics 25 is directed by creator Bree Burgess Rosen and choreographed by Paul Nygro, with music direction by Roxanna Ward. The expected sillifest of costumes, sets, and props are by Rosen, Brigitte Harper, Jean Fallowfield, Larry Lewis, and Patrick “Acme” Quilter. Writers are Rufino Cabang, Bridget English, Rebecca M. Lyles, Paul Nygro, Chris Quilter, and Bree Burgess Rosen.

This year’s stellar cast includes Eric T. Anderson, Yvonne Browining, Bree Burgess, Evie Cant, Rufino Cabang, Bridget English, Rob Harryman, Chloe Lovato, McKay Mangum, Marc Marger, Kristen Matson, Jay Rechter, Roxanna Ward, and Ella Wyatt.

Submitted photo

The cast, downcast about the pepper tree: odds are they’ll cheer up fast

Productions take place at the No Square Theatre in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion St, two blocks south of LBHS. The school has ample free parking. Patrons can come early, and enjoy dinner and drinks al fresco before curtain. Seating is extremely limited, and the theatre has enjoyed a long run of sold-out events, so tickets must be purchased in advance.

Performances will be held on Oct 13-14, 20-22, 27-29, and Nov 3-5. All Fri and Sat performances are at 7 p.m., and the first three Sun are at 6 p.m. The Nov 5 performance, at 5 p.m., is the 25th Anniversary Gala with a live auction, and al fresco dinner sponsored by Ketel One Vodka, Sterling Gin, and Rodney Strong Vineyards.

Tickets, available at nosquare.org, are $35 and $50 for Sun performances, $45 and $60 for Fri and Sat, and $100 and $125 for the final night Anniversary Gala.