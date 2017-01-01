National Junior Basketball opens Laguna Beach Chapter registration for the winter season

Registration for National Junior Basketball, or NJB, is open for the winter season. NJB is a non-profit youth league with over 25,000 participants in six states, and is focused on player development and teamwork for all participants. The Laguna Beach chapter will run both divisional girls and an All-Net boys program. Practices begin the week of Nov 6, and games will begin early in Dec and run through Feb.

Laguna Beach Girls NJB: The Laguna Beach girls program is open to all girls from grades three through eight, and all girls will have the opportunity to play. The fee to play is $250 and includes a uniform.

Those interested can register online at www.lagunabeachnjb.com and come to mandatory skills check on Oct 25 at the Thurston Middle School gym at the following times: Third and fourth grade girls: 6:30 – 7 p.m., fifth and sixth grade girls: 7 – 7:30 p.m., seventh and eighth grade girls: 7:30 – 8 p.m.

Submitted photo

l-r, Shannon Hackett, Molly Riehle, Lola Sanai, Riley Beason (front), Elaina Seybold, Kaylyn Stringham, Claire Turner, Coco Black, Sydney Ford

Laguna Beach Boys All-Net: The LB chapter will run an All-Net boys program, which is for the highest caliber players from the LB area. It gives the most advanced players a chance to play at a higher level than in a typical divisional recreation program.

Unlike the division program, there is no guaranteed playing time. Teams will be comprised of 8-12 players, and some participants may not make the team. If a player does not make the team, the Boys and Girls Club has a recreational program during the winter that is available to all boys from kindergarten through ninth grade.

The fee to play in All-Net is $450, and tryouts are on Oct 25 at the Thurston Middle School gym at the following times: Fourth and fifth grade boys: 5 – 5:30 p.m., sixth and seventh grade boys: 5:30 – 6 p.m., eighth grade boys: 6 – 6:30pm

For more information, visit https://lagunabeachnjb.sportngin.com/ for information about NJB, go to, https://njbl.org

If those interested in coaching, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.