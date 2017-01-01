“Quick draw” Plein Air painting event was quickly successful at the 19th Annual Invitational

Photos by SCOTT BRASHIER

The 19th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational kicked off with Sunday’s “Quick Draw” painting competition sponsored by the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit art organization, and Southwest Art Magazine.

The 35 participating artists, who are considered to among the best in the nation, have been invited from near and far to participate in the nine-day Laguna Plein Air Invitational.

Click on photo for a larger image

Trees, doubled, by John P Lasater IV

The “Quick Draw” competition allows the artists a two-hour painting window to create plein air masterpieces. Visitors strolling through Heisler Park enjoyed watching as the artists painted, working their magic to capture the beauty of our community’s landscape and the glistening summer-like day on canvas.

Visitors described the experience as “amazing” and likened the artists to “Iron Chefs” and “Rock Stars” of the art world, who are competing for over $30,000 in cash and prizes, including the $10,000 “Best in Show” and the “Best Quick Draw” painting prize, all to be revealed at the Collectors Gala being hosted at Tivoli Too on Saturday October 14 (tickets available online at LagunaPleinAir.org).

At the end of the painting competition at Heisler Park the artists hustled to frame their paintings for the “Quick Draw Quick Sale” Art Show. The public was invited to come meet the artists and see the Art Show presented at the Festival of Arts grounds.

As the crowds enjoyed refreshments and mingled with the artists, watching as the wet paintings were hung, the time for sales to commence approached as collectors went shoulder to shoulder and jostled to view and buy the wet paintings.

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist Clark Mitchell OF Cotati, CA, at work

At 5 p.m. the “Quick Sale” began with many paintings drawing the attention of multiple collectors, so LPAPA settled the purchase competition with blind-bid opportunities. The event was a resounding success with over $23,000 in art sales, and happy collectors and artists all around, Proceeds from this event benefit the working artists and non-profit LPAPA.

If you missed the Quick Draw, not to worry as there will be many more paintings painted this week. For more information about the week’s events, and tickets for Saturday’s Collectors Gala, visit LagunaPleinAir.org or by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by phone (949) 376-3635.

On Wed Oct 11, LPAPA’s Next Generation Paint Out will be at Heisler Park, Cliff Drive from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This event is designed to cultivate the next generation of plein air painters from the 2017 participating colleges: Laguna College of Art + Design, Saddleback College and the University of California, Irvine. The students are competing for scholarship prizes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Artist John Cosby also decided to focus on trees

Crystal Cove Paint Out will be at Crystal Cove State Park from 8 a.m – noon. All 35 Invitational Artists will be painting out at the Crystal Cove State Park. The public is invited to come watch the Artists as they paint “en plein air.”

Later there will be a Plein Talk and Book Signing by Art Historian and Museum Director of The Irvine Museum Collection at the University of California, Irvine, Jean Stern, plus a Small Works Auction at Tivoli Too from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

On Sat Oct 14, the Collectors Gala Reception (tickets available at www.lagunapleinair.org)

takes place at Tivoli Too, from 7 – 10:30 p.m.