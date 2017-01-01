2017 Round Robin Volleyball Tournament (formerly King & Queen of the Beach) is now open for sign ups

The 2017 Laguna Round Robin Tournament will take place on Oct 21 and 22. The men’s section opens on Sat, Oct 21 at 8:30 a.m. for check in, while men’s “B” will be on Sun, Oct 22, at 8:30 a.m. The women’s section will open on Sun, Oct 22 at 8:30 a.m., while women’s “B” will be on Sat, Oct 21, at 8:30 a.m.

There will be Gatorade, bananas, and prizes.

Photo from CBVA

Volleyball players play in the fading light

These are fun, competitive tournaments in a round robin format. You’re guaranteed six games with six partners in pool play. The Open divisions are for strong players (but the Social division is still competitive.) Two rounds of seeded round-robin play are followed by single elimination playoffs. Partners are earned via the playoffs.

Youth players 14+ are welcome in the Open with a CBVA “A” rating or higher. Youth players 14+ are welcome in the Social divisions, but not beginners or low intermediates.

The Tournament is sponsored by Skyloft and the City of Laguna Beach. Skyloft (422 S Coast Hwy) will be running special promotions during the tournament.

Sign up by paying with PayPal to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or visit www.CBVA.com. If you sign up and the roster is full, you will be notified and automatically moved to the wait list. Entry is $30 online, $45 day of the tournament.

The tournament director reserves the right to move players based on level of play.