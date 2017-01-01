LOCA will present an Art and Sea Lions printmaking workshop on Oct 14

Those who like art and animals will love “Art and Sea Lions” presented monthly by LOCA Arts Education at Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Canyon. The next workshop, offering a printmaking class, is on Sat, Oct 14, from 9 - 10:30 a.m. Families, groups, and beginners are invited.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Enjoy the view of sea lions in action while creating your masterpiece

The morning includes a docent-led viewing of live sea lions, a presentation on the rescue and rehabilitation work of the center, and a fun, step-by-step printmaking class with Alison Keefe. Everyone will take home a colorful print from their original drawing.

Cost is $20 for adults, and $15 for those aged 6-up, with paid adult. Free on-site parking is included.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted Photo

Enjoy a step-by-step printmaking class with Alison Keefe

Advance registration is required, visit the calendar at LOCAarts.org or call 949 363-4700. PMMC is at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, 1-block north of Dog Park.