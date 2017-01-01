The Bahá’í community of Laguna Beach will hold a Festival of Unity at the FOA on Oct 22 at 3 p.m.

The Baha’i community of Laguna Beach will hold a Festival of Unity at the Festival of Arts Forum Theatre on Oct 22, beginning with a reception at 3 p.m. followed by a program of activities between 4 and 5:45 p.m.

The national Light of Unity Festival is not an event but a series of activities generated at the grassroots level all around the country, which reinforce Bahá’u’lláh’s vision of the oneness of humanity and empower participants to contribute.

“I feel a great urgent need for everyone in our community to attend and create connection with all. This is the greatest goal and desire right now,” says Suzy Elghanayan of Baha’i Laguna. “It’s a great follow up from our interfaith vigil and peaceful rally a few months ago to now actually do something towards unity. I hope this is just the beginning!”

Activities will include drama, music, art exhibits, storytelling, service projects, prayer and devotional programs.

At the national level, the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, IL, will host a nine-week series of programs beginning in early September on themes applying the principle of the oneness of humanity to contemporary challenges, including environmental justice, race relations, indigenous peoples, human rights, and the harmony science and religion.

Oct 22 also marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith.

To learn more and get involved, go to www.bahai.org or leave a message This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.