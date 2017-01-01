Print | Email

The Bahá’í community of Laguna Beach will hold a Festival of Unity at the FOA on Oct 22 at 3 p.m.

The Baha’i community of Laguna Beach will hold a Festival of Unity at the Festival of Arts Forum Theatre on Oct 22, beginning with a reception at 3 p.m. followed by a program of activities between 4 and 5:45 p.m.

The national Light of Unity Festival is not an event but a series of activities generated at the grassroots level all around the country, which reinforce Bahá’u’lláh’s vision of the oneness of humanity and empower participants to contribute. 

“I feel a great urgent need for everyone in our community to attend and create connection with all. This is the greatest goal and desire right now,” says Suzy Elghanayan of Baha’i Laguna. “It’s a great follow up from our interfaith vigil and peaceful rally a few months ago to now actually do something towards unity. I hope this is just the beginning!”  

Activities will include drama, music, art exhibits, storytelling, service projects, prayer and devotional programs. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

(L-R) Suzy K Elghanayan, Talieh Movafagh, Gouya Zamani, Deanne LaRue Grieve

At the national level, the Bahá’í House of Worship in Wilmette, IL, will host a nine-week series of programs beginning in early September on themes applying the principle of the oneness of humanity to contemporary challenges, including environmental justice, race relations, indigenous peoples, human rights, and the harmony science and religion.

Oct 22 also marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Bahá’u’lláh, the Founder of the Bahá’í Faith.

To learn more and get involved, go to www.bahai.org or leave a message This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.