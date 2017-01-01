Deadringers delivers fright, fun and fog, but will you come out alive? Climb into the coffin, if you dare

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Cyrus Polk

Imagine a small dark room with two coffins positioned parallel to each other, a flickering candelabra between them, wafting fog, and the acrid smell of fear heavy in the air (wait, I think that might have been the fog). Imagine waking up in one of the coffins, realizing there’s no way out, clawing the lid with bloody fingers, screaming until your voice is hoarse, yet no one hears.

But it’s not a Stephen King movie, this is real, and my worst nightmare, being buried alive. This is Deadringers, America’s only coffin escape game race. Luckily, I am only an observer.

The fear of being buried alive is an ancient obsession, and even has its own name, taphophobia, a Greek word meaning “fear of graves.” In the distant past, coffins included a bell to ring to alert grave keepers in the event someone was mistakenly buried alive (which evidently happened quite often during the cholera epidemic in the 18th and 19th centuries).

Climb in, if you dare

Last Saturday, Jason Feddy and Steph Weaver Weinberg waited to be locked in the coffins in a race to solve the puzzle inside and be the first to ring the bell and be released before the 15-minute deadline.

One wonders how they got talked into this frightening endeavor. Jason is a singer, guitarist, and songwriter and has a Sunday morning show on KX 93.5, which just happens to be the local radio station founded by Tyler Russell, the co-creator of Deadringers. Steph writes for the station. Enough said.

In the hallway just outside the room, Jason says, “I have no idea what to expect.” And he admits he’s a bit claustrophobic, but is doing this out of the goodness of his heart for Tyler.

Tyler is a busy man. Along with co-creator Jonathan Katz and Engineer Scott Fregoso, they created The Escape Bus and recently, Deadringers. The Escape Bus, a Southern California mobile escape room, is used for birthday parties, corporate team building, and in school settings to encourage group skills. (Two to six players must work together to escape a maximum-security transport.)

In May, after a trip to Budapest, Hungary, which happens to be the escape room capital of the world, Tyler came up with the concept for Deadringers. Scott built the 7 x 3 foot coffins in Tucson and drove them here for their premiere this month. Each coffin is technically advanced and custom built with ventilators and feature state of the art lighting and sound effects.

Your coffin awaits

In a strange twist, Tyler harbors his own phobia. He’s afraid of elevators and always takes the stairs. He says, “I’ll watch other people enjoy this. I like games, but being locked in a tight space is not my own desire.”

As Steph and Jason wait to enter their coffins, Tyler gives instructions, “Shut your eyes until the game begins (blindfolds will be used in the future); no force is necessary; use one finger; and there is a glow-in-the-dark emergency button. Every five minutes you’ll hear ambient sounds to let you know five minutes have passed.”

As Jason and Steph climb in, neither seems reluctant, although Steph appears more enthusiastic. Before the lids are closed and locked, Tyler says, “As soon as you hear the gravedigger talking, you can start.”

For a few minutes, there is silence. His voice muffled, Jason says, “I’m not dead yet.”

Then we hear what sound like rats scrabbling around inside.

Jason says, “I need my glasses.” Apparently, there’s reading involved. Glasses are fetched. The coffin lid is briefly lifted, an arm reaches for glasses, and the lid shuts again.

“I need to add that to the instructions,” Tyler says.

More scrabbling.

Finally, after nine minutes, Steph’s bell rings. The record so far has been eight and a half minutes.

When asked how he is through the side of the coffin, Jason says, “Oh, you know.”

As she gets out, Steph says, “That was comfortable. I want to stay in.” She obviously has no fear of small spaces.

The coffin interior is lavishly padded for the comfort of the inhabitant

Once both Jason and Steph step outside, Tyler lets my twelve-year-old grandson get in one of the coffins. He loves it. Tyler says Deadringers is especially popular with that age group, and fortunately, there’s no age limit.

Jason offers his last words on the subject, “I’ve been in a coffin, it’s good practice for the real thing. But I prefer to be cremated.”

Take note, this might be your only chance to be buried alive!

Many will remember Bob Newhart’s advice (in a skit from the television show in which he plays a psychologist), to the woman who comes in for therapy for an obsessive fear of being buried alive in a box. She can’t stop thinking about it. His treatment is simply to yell, “STOP IT.”

But for those of us who are claustrophobic, that method is not so easily implemented. However, if you decide to try Deadringers, and wear glasses for reading, be sure to take them in the coffin with you. You’ll need them if you’re going to come out alive!

For more information on Deadringers, go to www.theescapebus.com