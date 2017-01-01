Introduction to Mindfulness Workshop for teens set to take place on Oct 21

Mission Hospital, in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach, is offering an Introduction to Mindfulness Workshop for teens and parents to learn about and experience the benefits of mindfulness firsthand on Sat, Oct, 21 from 9:30 a.m.- noon.

This workshop is located at the Susi Q Community & Senior Center on 380 Third street. It’s $10 per participant adults and/or teens ages 11-15.

“This workshop will introduce families to mindfulness practices that can help reduce the everyday stress that we all encounter,” according to instructor Sydney Reece, M.Ed. “Thanks to technology, we all seem to be moving at a very fast pace and need to be reminded of the importance to slow down.”

Mindfulness teaches us to focus on the present moment and to recognize how we react verses simply reacting. Neuroscience research provides strong evidence that mindfulness practice can positively alter the structure and function of the brain.

Not only do mindfulness practices have a positive impact on managing stress, but they also have been shown to improve academic and athletic performance, and increase happiness.

Leading mindfulness instructors will be sharing inspiring ways to incorporate mindfulness strategies into one’s daily routine as well as taking participants through experiential activities. There will be a session taught specifically for teens and one for parents with activities geared just for them.

Mindful Parenting Instructor Lucas LeardMann, Senior Instructor of UC San Diego School of Mindfulness, will introduce parents to the foundations of mindfulness and the effect it has on emotional regulation and stress reduction.

The fascinating transformation of the adolescent brain

Parents will learn about the fascinating transformation of the adolescent brain, and ways to positively help their child handle stress and anxiety in a positive way cultivating emotional strength and well-being.

A Teen’s Superpower Instructor Sydney Reece, certified mindfulness instructor, University of Massachusetts Medical School Center for Mindfulness, designed this course specifically for young teens and focuses on building self-compassion while providing tools and techniques to balance a busy social life and excel academically.

To register or request a scholarship, please call the City of Laguna Beach at (949) 464-6645.

For teens who are interested in mastering mindfulness and all it has to offer, a five week series will begin Oct 30, titled: “Mindfulness: the secret to a happier healthier you” for teens who want to truly master mindfulness and all the benefits it has to offer.

This series will help teens better relate with their friends and family, find joy and compassion, as well as perform better academically. Details and registration are available on www.lagunabeachcity.net.