Laguna Beach Cub Scouts Pack 35 visits the city’s marine safety headquarters

Last Tuesday, on October 10, Laguna Beach Cub Scout Pack 35 was honored to get their first peek at what’s behind those black sun shaded windows of our city’s marine safety headquarters located at the very north end of Main Beach.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Cub Scouts pack 35

Marine Safety Officers Porter Hogan and Julia Crowley gave the scouts a seminar on what it’s like to be a lifeguard. Since both officers grew up in the area, the Cub Scouts could relate to their career path and were even excited to find out that Officer Hogan had earned his Eagle Scout rank as a Scout. The boys were very inspired.

The Officers educated them about safety in and out of the ocean, how to read wave sets, and the most important dangers to look out for on the beach.

The Cub Scouts got a tour of the entire two-story facility including the lifeguard changing room, stingray wound bath room, and the incredible dispatch center that they’ve always wanted to see.

One of the Cub Scouts, Mason Bruderer, exclaimed, “Wow this is the highlight of our year!”