Pedestrian Plaza permitted unanimously: Plan placed on hold till Wednesday

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Wednesday will be the last hurdle facing organizers of Park Plaza, a temporary gathering place in the midst of downtown.

Opponents of the proposed project have until Oct18 to file an appeal of the Planning Commission’s approval of a temporary use permit to transform the 200 block of Park Avenue into a community gathering place. The concept of the plaza already had City Council approval.

“Commissioners really drilled us in the beginning of the hearing,” said Development Department Director Greg Pfost. “I wasn’t sure they would approve it. But in the end it was unanimous.”

Transition Laguna Beach, the Chamber of Commerce and the Beautification Council propose to create a plant-filled oasis on the short block of Park Avenue from South Coast Highway to Laguna Avenue.

Click on photo for a larger image

Image courtesy Billy Fried

Rendering of proposed pedestrian plaza

Organizers expect the plaza to draw locals seeking a respite from their harried routines, as well as tourists. It will be furnished with tables and chairs suitable for relaxing and for eating takeout from nearby restaurants.

Plaza spokesman Billy Fried envisions a tired soccer mom relaxing while her children eat an ice cream cone and book club members exchange reviews.

No food or products will be sold in the plaza. The Public Works Department will keep it neat and tidy.

Police officers will patrol the area. A camera will be installed, supported by Police Chief Laura Farinella.

Eight parking spaces will be lost during the temporary closure of the street, but city staff does not expect traffic to be heavily impacted during the off-season by the ban on traffic. Bollards will be used to prohibit vehicles in the plaza.

Plans call for the plaza to be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, starting Oct. 21 through Dec 1. However, the application for the CUP included a request to extend the plaza, if successful, through December.

Funding in the amount of $50,000 was appropriated for the plaza in the 2017-18 City budget. Another $25,000 would need to be appropriated for an extension, according to the staff report.

~~~~~~~~

Stu News welcomes Letters to the Editor with readers’ opinions on matters of interest to Lagunans. Share your thoughts on Barbara Diamond’s city beat stories today by sending a letter to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .