Laguna Beach Library presents the Halloween version of “Literature Comes to Life”

On Thu, Oct 19, the Laguna Beach Library will present the Halloween version of “Literature Comes to Life” from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Come see this frightful event where children learn to love literature as they become storybook characters and participate in scary Halloween tales and stories. Yes, the audience will become the actors in this fun filled and educational event. There’ll be enjoyment for the entire family as kids participate in making stories come to life.

For more information on this upcoming event, visit www.ocpl.org. The Library is located at 363 Glenneyre Street.