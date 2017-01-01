Proposed tree ordinance will require permits for removal: Privately owned trees will be exempt

By BARBARA DIAMOND

City staff has been put to work on a new ordinance that will require a permit to remove trees protected by their status or location.

The City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed that permits should be needed to remove Heritage Trees, trees in a landscape plan approved through the design review process and privately maintained trees in the public right-of-way. Removal of trees on privately owned land will not require a permit.

“I don’t want the city telling me what I can do with trees on my own property,” said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Boyd.

Landscape architect Ann Christoph disagreed.

“I find it ironic that we have a view ordinance which makes it possible for the city to cut down trees on private property, but not an ordinance to protect trees [from removal] on private property,” said Christoph.

However, City Attorney Phillip Kohn cautioned that requiring a permit to remove a tree on private property could be considered a taking.

“It is too intrusive,” said Councilman Rob Zur Schmiede.

Zur Schmiede requested in June that staff develop options to prevent the removal of approved trees, such as occurred at Ruby’s Diner.

Confusion may have led to removal of trees at Ruby’s

An ordinance would clarify conditions for removing a tree, according Community Development Director Greg Pfost. He said confusion about the rules could have played into the property owner’s decision to remove trees at Ruby’s, which created a furor.

Currently, a public hearing and City Council approval is required to remove Heritage trees, a designation that must be approved by council. Removal of a tree approved though the design review process must be approved by the Design Review Board or Planning Commission at a public hearing. Privately maintained trees in the public-right-of-way may be removed if they are perceived to be in danger of failing.

Public Works Director Shohreh Dupuis estimates that more than 10,000 trees in public rights-of-way are privately maintained, although city owned.

Council directed staff to classify the above-mentioned trees in three categories, all of which would require a tree-removal permit issued prior to removal; implement an aggressive notification process; consider policies for tagging trees in the right of way to alert neighbors of possible removal, tree replacement, protection for trees in which birds are nesting (a state law) and increased fines for removal of trees in the three categories without a permit.

Currently citations escalate from $100 for the first violation, to $200 for the second and $500 for the third.