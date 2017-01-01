Saint Catherine’s 4th and 5th grade students experience Plein Air at its finest at Montage

Wed, Oct 4 was a spectacular day in Laguna Beach for the Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School 4th and 5th grade students.

Jeff Sewell, LBPAPA Signature Artist and Director of Education, joined 23 students and several parent volunteers on a walking field trip to Montage in LB for a hands-on Plein Air art lesson. According to Jeff, the kids all had a great time and were very engaged in the experience.

Being a part of the Laguna Beach Plein Air Painters Association’s educational and hands-on art program is something special that Saint Catherine’s school has offered its students for the past four years.

Submitted photo

Students paint during a LBPAPA hands-on art program

The field trip concluded a four-part educational program these students have participated in, including a visit to The Irvine Museum Collection at UCI where Sewell’s art is a part of their permanent collection.

Jennifer Hannus of LB is a parent of two Saint Catherine’s students who participated in the program. She said, “My kids loved spending the day outdoors painting at the beach. What a fantastic experience!”

Submitted photo

Painters had a great time during field trip to Montage

The students were fortunate to have the opportunity to paint the same breathtaking ocean landscape that they enjoy seeing every day from their school campus across the street.

Saint Catherine of Siena Parish School offers a full-day educational program for Transitional Kindergarten (age four) through eighth grade. It is best known for its small class size, faith-based environment and high school preparatory curriculum.

For more information, call (949) 494-7339.