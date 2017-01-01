Tickets go on sale today, Friday Oct 13 for LBHS’s production of this classic cult drama

LBHS Drama and Park Avenue Players will be presenting Night of the Living Dead by Lori Allen Ohm, adapted from the classic film by George A. Romero and John Russo.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for the play on Fri, Oct 13.

LBHS suggests using discretion before purchasing tickets for any children under the age of 13. Night of the Living Dead is a horror play which includes violence and gore.

While the storyline unravels with some humor, the tone and themes are dark and may be disturbing to younger audience members. For more information, visit the online box office at lbhs.booktix.com.

For any additional questions regarding the crew interviews, email Ms. Karol: