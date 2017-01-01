“Tools for Healing” focus as Real Talk presents Mental Health Redefined at Susi Q on Oct 19

On Thurs, Oct 19, as part of a series of presentations, Real Talk offers the topic of Mental Health Redefined including advice on tools for healing.

The discussion will address ways to view mental health with a new perspective and gain insights for the total approach to mental healing.

“I am so proud to present Madeline Hall from CHOC to facilitate this discussion group as they are “redefining” health care for children and creating a safe haven for children and their families to get help, guidance, support, and care. It’s revolutionary what they’re doing,” Suzy Elghanayan says.

Madeline is the Senior Director for Foundation Relations at CHOC. CHOC has committed to establishing an innovative pediatric mental health system of care. Part of this system of care includes includes a Mental Health Inpatient Center for children 3 - 17 who require hospitalization for mental health emergencies.

Currently in Orange County, there are no inpatient services for children under age of 12. The Center at CHOC is currently under construction, scheduled to open April 2018.

“Mara James, founder of E.L.F. (Extraordinary Lives Foundation) will be facilitating as well. She will discuss her own mental awareness and how she is able to move ahead with confidence and tools that she’d like to share.”

ELF is dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues with an emphasis on children and adolescents

The meeting will take place from 7 – 8:30 p.m., at Susi Q Center. This is a free event, however, there is limited seating. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Suzy continues, “Whoever is in need or knows of family or friends in need, please join us. To learn the newest ways of approaching this steadily growing concern is something we should all be aware of.”

Susi Q is located at 380 Third St.

This meeting is co-sponsored by Laguna Beach Interfaith Council and the Baha’is of Laguna Beach.