Summer Blake, librarian in charge of Youth Services at the Laguna Beach Library, has paid her dues

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

When Summer Blake was a young girl, she and her sister pretended to be librarians, stamping books and make believe library cards. She always loved books and was a self-proclaimed nerd. Her mother encouraged both girls to read, and they made weekly trips to the library to check out books. Fitting that Summer should now (as of May) be the librarian in charge of Youth Services at the Laguna Beach Library. She’s paid her dues, so to speak.

Summer explains her journey to the Laguna Library, “I graduated from Long Beach State with a BA in English in 2009. I worked for Trader Joe’s for nearly nine years during that time. I left Trader Joe’s to work at Huntington Beach Public Library in 2014 (I was not attending school at the time) to work as a Library Services Clerk. I then decided to go back to school at San Jose State University’s online Masters of Library and Information Science while working full time at the library. I graduated from that program in December of 2016 and began working for the County as a librarian five months later.”

The days of work, school and children

Although it sounds more like work than fun, Summer offers a fun fact, “I went back to school a day after my youngest child was born. I attended my first online meeting of that semester the day we got home from the hospital.” Now that’s dedication. Her family consists of two sons, ages four and 20 months, her husband, Ryan, and a cat named Charlie.

It doesn’t appear as if Summer has a lot of extra time, but who doesn’t wonder what librarians read? It also seems fitting that her favorite works of fiction are fantasies, in particular, Harry Potter, possibly because it carries a wide appeal for all ages. Although she likes non-fiction, she doesn’t read it as widely as fiction, but recently finished Radium Girls, the story behind the development of OSHA in the workplace.

As for young adult books, she likes the Suzanne Collins series Gregor the Overlander, which was written before Ms. Collins wrote The Hunger Games. The older series is written for early teens, a younger audience than Hunger Games.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Summer Blake

As the librarian in charge of Youth Services, she has many educational events planned for children during the upcoming holiday season. On Halloween Day, a special Early Literacy Program is scheduled, and the participants will dress up in costumes.

On October 19 at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Literacy Comes to Life event, which involves a performance and an interactive story with the children and leaders. Throughout the remainder of the year, there will be seasonal family crafts for all ages, including parent participation. Holiday performers will make appearances, although the performers haven’t been confirmed as yet.

Poetry continues to be a popular and blossoming topic at the library. In addition to the Library’s annual poetry contest, Kate Buckley, Laguna’s Poet Laureate, recently appeared for an event that included a discussion of poetry and resulted in the children writing their own poems.

Summer’s vision for the library is one in which residents and children not only visit the library and check out books, but take advantage of the many and varied activities offered. There is an online calendar with specific details for each event. And there is parking in back of the facility.

Summer joins Task Force for EDI

Summer says, “It’s such a pleasure to be welcomed into the community. I’ve already formed partnerships. I’m on the task force for EDI, working with other members of the community, Moms’ groups, healthcare, and other resources. We’ve been able to identify specific areas in which the younger children of Laguna (when they start school) might need improvement and address those areas with special programs. It’s exciting to be part of such an involved and caring community.”

When asked about the bookstore below the library, Summer says, “The library has a strong connection with The Friends of the Library. They provide funding both for our programs and for art supplies.”

Admittedly, libraries have evolved over the years, from card catalogs and date stamps on library cards to the technology that provides online services for reserving books, calendars for events, and registration for programs.

“A modern library is so much more than just books,” Summer says.

And it’s true, we’ve come a long way. With her help, we’ll go even further.

For information on events, go to www.ocpl.org/libloc/lbch