Sharks in your classroom? Scientists in underwater cages will live-stream interactions with Great Whites

A team of Laguna Beach and Irvine based broadcasters from The Ocean Lab headed off this week to Isla Guadalupe, Mexico. The expedition includes research scientists Dr. Taylor Chapple of Stanford and Dr. Mauricio Hoyos Padilla of Pelagios Kakunja, who will broadcast live science from shark cages.

Isla Guadalupe is a remote island, 150 miles off the Baja, Mexico coast and is world famous as a gathering site for great white sharks.

Scientists observing shark behavior – and shark observing scientists’ behavior

On October 16, Hoyos and Chapple will be transmitting three live broadcasts from shark cages – 30 feet underwater – up to a satellite and into classrooms all over the world. Students will be able to interact in real time with these scientists as they conduct research and discuss the behaviors of these top predators.

There will be three broadcasts: 8:10 – 8:30 a.m. PST in English; 9:10 – 9:30 a.m. PST in English; and 10:10 – 10:30 a.m. PST (En Espanol)

The goal of this expedition is to connect students with top scientists doing cutting edge research, and to inspire the current and future generations to become leaders in ocean stewardship.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for kids with limited access to the ocean to get up close and personal with the biggest predatory sharks alive,” say Laguna local Andrea “Drey” Stockert and Dan Stetson, co-founders of the project.

Scientist in action

The program is free and open to anyone interested in participating.

Master scuba diver trainer and television producer Stockert, who lives in south Laguna with her wife Jennifer and daughter Sailor Rose, is also the Founder & Executive Producer of One Giant Leap Media, which specializes in fusing documentary film with groundbreaking video technologies.

Dan Stetson is the former President & CEO of The Ocean Institute in Dana Point. As an avid diver and sailor, Dan’s vision is to create an educational resource that will inspire the next generation of Ocean Stewards. He lives in Irvine with his wife, Roxanne.

Additional information is available at: Ocean Lab Video: https://vimeo.com/ 234218564 English sign up at: www.TheOceanLab.com/WhiteShark. Spanish sign up is at: http://www.theoceanlab.com/tiburonblanco/