Santi Galera, former LBHS student, signs professional soccer contract with famous Brazilian club

Santiago Galera, 18, former LBHS student, has signed a professional contract with Santos F.C. in São Paulo, Brazil. The midfielder left in March to try out with Santos Football Club, one of the most important soccer clubs in the world, the same club where Pelé and Neymar had their start.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Santi Galera in action

He was picked him to stay out of 158 players and this week signed his first professional contract.

One week before Santiago left, he found out his father, Rigel Galera, who lives in Santa Monica, had stage four cancer, so his success makes it even more meaningful after such tragedy.

“Santi is a very proud Laguna local,” his mother Marcela Cortes tells us.

“He began playing when he was four years old. He grew up playing club soccer in the OC for Costa Mesa based Pateadores, under Coach Mario Gonzalez.”

The team won a national championship in 2014, and was consistently a regional champion winning every tournament at one time or another.

“Since before he could walk, Santi was always with a soccer ball,” Marcela says. He used to sleep with a ball and refer to it as ‘bonita.’ He graduated with a 3.5 GPA from Thurston.

The 18-year-old’s contract with Alvinegro Praiano runs until December 31, 2019. In the past, Santiago served on Santos FC’s Under-20 team.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

The midfielder signs the contract

The midfielder said he was excited to sign his first professional contract on a team as great as Vila Belmiro’s Alvinegro.

“I’m very happy with this new moment in my career. Santos FC is a famous team all over the world. I hope to show all my potential, will and strength in this team. I only have reasons to celebrate,” Santi said.

Until his departure last March 2017, Santi – also a fan of body surfing at Bluebird Beach – resided in Laguna with his mother, stepdad, and little brother, Maximilian, and attended LBHS.