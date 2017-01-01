Print | Email

Dr. Lori Aleknavicius breaks silence about youth mental health struggles at PTA Coffee Talk on Oct 18

On Wed, Oct 18 from 8:30 - 10:15 a.m., the Laguna Beach PTA Coffee Talk, a parent education lecture series, will host clinical psychologist, Dr. Lori Aleknavicius of Inner Fokus. She will discuss breaking the silence regarding mental health struggles for our children/teenagers and offer ways parents can talk to their children/teens to help overcome negative stigmas of mental health, and normalize proactive mental health care. 

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Dr. Lori Aleknavicius of Inner Fokus

Dr. Aleknavicius’ presentation will identify specific community resources, as well as ways parents can use their connections with their children/teenagers to help them with mental health concerns. Parents will leave with tips and strategies for joining with their children/teenagers in their time of need, and how to empower them to successfully manage stress, social challenges, and mental health symptoms. 

The event is free to PTA members (or a $10 donation) and will take place at Tivoli Too!, located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. Participants may reserve seats at http://www.ptacoffeetalk.org/

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.