Dr. Lori Aleknavicius breaks silence about youth mental health struggles at PTA Coffee Talk on Oct 18

On Wed, Oct 18 from 8:30 - 10:15 a.m., the Laguna Beach PTA Coffee Talk, a parent education lecture series, will host clinical psychologist, Dr. Lori Aleknavicius of Inner Fokus. She will discuss breaking the silence regarding mental health struggles for our children/teenagers and offer ways parents can talk to their children/teens to help overcome negative stigmas of mental health, and normalize proactive mental health care.

Submitted photo

Dr. Lori Aleknavicius of Inner Fokus

Dr. Aleknavicius’ presentation will identify specific community resources, as well as ways parents can use their connections with their children/teenagers to help them with mental health concerns. Parents will leave with tips and strategies for joining with their children/teenagers in their time of need, and how to empower them to successfully manage stress, social challenges, and mental health symptoms.

The event is free to PTA members (or a $10 donation) and will take place at Tivoli Too!, located at 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. Participants may reserve seats at http://www.ptacoffeetalk.org/