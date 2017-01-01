Brother and sister duo of local scouts commended for service project aiding Orran Youth Shelter

On Oct 1 at the Annual Gala for the Orran Youth Center, a pair of local scouts, Joseph and Ani Hovanesian from Laguna Beach, received thunderous applause from a crowd of 300 when they presented their project report for the Youth Center. The brother-sister duo teamed up to start a sewing program for a youth shelter as part of their Eagle Scout and Girl Scout Silver Award service projects this past summer.

Orran, which means “haven” in Armenian, is a nonprofit dedicated to serving Armenian children who were found begging on the streets of Yerevan. The shelter, founded in 2000, now serves over 300 children in Armenia, providing healthy meals, school work assistance, health care, and vocational skill training to give the children a path to rise above poverty.

As an Eagle Scout candidate, Joseph, a member of LB Troop 35 and freshman at LBHS, first had the idea to do a service project in Armenia when his family planned a trip there this past summer. His parents, John and Tanya, are both Armenian. His dad, an eye surgeon, had become familiar with Orran on his volunteer surgical trips to Armenia, and he connected Joseph with the founder and director of the center.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Tanya Hovanesian

Joe and Ani receive a thank you gift at the Orran Benefit on Oct 1

Before starting his project, Joseph obtained approval from his troop, the local Scout district, and the Orran center in Armenia, to embark on an effort to raise money to purchase two sewing machines, supplies, and collect fabric for Orran. With the help of Ms. Tejchman, Home Economics teacher at Thurston Middle School, he arranged several lessons, and then planned to bring the supplies to Armenia during his trip and teach the first two machine sewing classes to the local children, launching what would become a regular vocational education program.

Joseph started his fundraising campaign first at his church, St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church in Costa Mesa and later at his school and in the local Laguna community. He promoted the fundraiser and project through LB KX radio, where his family friend, Caroline Rustigian, hosts a radio program that highlights local nonprofits.

In total, Joseph raised over $2,500 for his project, almost double his goal, and this allowed him to purchase four sewing machines instead of two. He also collected over 350 pounds of fabric, partly due to large gifts from Pacific Coast Drapery Manufacturer, a drapery manufacturer owned by his fellow Scout’s dad, Sam Eidt. and owner of Janet Designs custom design and alternation in LB.

“It was amazing to see how supportive the community was when they heard a kid like me wanted to help other kids,” Joseph said.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Tanya Hovanesian

Children at Orran show off projects

Ani, an 11-year-old seventh grader at Thurston Middle School and Girl Scout Silver Award candidate, took on her own version of the project. She collected fabric and supplies to teach the Orran kids hand sewing of puppets and other crafts to be offered for the younger participants.

With their family, Joseph and Ani carried seven large duffels full of fabric and supplies to Armenia, and the sewing classes for the Orran kids came off “more or less according to my plan,” said Joseph.

Armineh Hovannisian, the director and founder of Orran, asked the two to present their project at the nonprofit’s Glendale Gala of Orran. “It was so inspiring to everyone to see these kids make a difference by picking a needed project, making all the arrangements, and seeing it through to completion. We are really excited to offer this program to our participating kids on an ongoing basis.”

Both Joseph and Ani have a few more requirements before they earn their Eagle and Silver Awards, respectively. “But I’m really glad our project went so well, and I’m thinking about what we can do on our next trip to Armenia,” said Joseph.

More information about Orran can be found at www.orran.am.

Laguna Beach Boy Scout Troop 35 can be reached at lagunabeach35.mytroop.us.