Baker’s three dozen years celebrated Oct 13

By BARBARA DIAMOND

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Laguna.

Ron Reno celebrated 36 years as pastry baker, sandwich maker and collector of Bray pottery at Andree’s Patisserie in back of the Art Center on Oct 13.

The tiny shop tucked in the back of the Art Center is off the beaten track and can be overlooked by tourists, but local are Reno’s bread and butter. They often come to the shop via the alley between Pacific Coast Highway and Glenneyre Street.

“We practically have beaten a path between our shop and Andree’s,” said Nanci Nielsen, a stylist at Thomas David Salon in the Hobbit Shops.

Andree’s seats five, on brightly cushioned stools next to an L-shaped counter along the window that parallels the walkway to the front door.

The door was first opened for business by Andree Davis in 1962.

Photo credit: LagunaBeachBest/Diane Armitage

Reno went to school to learn his craft that keeps customers coming back for more. After all these years, he knows what customers will order before they open their mouths.

“Well, I’m in here every day,” said Melanie Gustaphson, who works at the nearby V Salon.

Andree’s is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Among the most popular items in the bakery cases are almond croissants and bear claws, not to mention muffins and cheese danishes, Reno also makes sandwiches every day.

Specialties include seasonal cookies.

“Right now it’s Halloween cookies; next month it will be turkeys and then comes Christmas,” Reno said.

But what would a pastry be without a hot drink? Reno offers coffee---some say the best in town, espresso, cappuccino, latte, and steamers. Steamers?

“It’s just flavored warm milk,” said Reno. “Could put you right to sleep.”

Reno is happy to talk about his pottery collection that lines the shelf in back of the counter. He is particularly proud of the rare display tile created to market Brayton Pottery, which was located on a five-acre lot between South Coast Highway and Glenneyre Street, since divided.

The buildings now house a restaurant and art galleries, as well as Andree’s.