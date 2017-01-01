Etty, a one-woman show, celebrates an unflinching belief in humanity in the face of unthinkable evil

Two free performances of “Etty”, a one-woman, touring play will be held at the Susi Q Senior Center on Mon, Oct 23. The first performance, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., has already sold out.

A second performance has just been added from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

The 50-minute play is drawn from the diaries of Etty Hillesum, a sensuous, intelligent and poetic young Dutch Jewish woman searching for the meaning of life – and all life – during the terror and dark years of Nazi occupation.

Submitted photo

Etty is a one-woman performance

Adapted and performed by Susan Stein, and directed by Austin Pendleton, “Etty” speaks directly to the audience frankly, and with compassion – even for the enemy.

Crafted solely from Hillesum’s writings, this unconventional theater experience brings the audience into Etty’s thinking, as she wrestles to write the life she is living – her loves, her work, her wry sense of humor, her knowledge of self and the moment in history.

The performance is followed by an audience-generated discussion that effectively becomes the second act of the play. For more information about “Etty”, the play or Etty Hillesum, visit www.ettyplay.org.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. To reserve a spot, please call 949-464-6645 or register online at lagunabeachcity.net. Click on Recreation Classes. Lite refreshments will be served. Generously underwritten by Estate Plan, Inc.

The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third Street. Parking is available in the underground structure, but limited. Carpooling, UBER or Lyft is encouraged, if possible.