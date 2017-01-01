Lagunans are now wiser about water after landmark landscaping SmartScapeevent at the LBCWD

Story by CAMERON GILLESPIE

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 8th Annual LBCWD SmartScape got underway this Saturday with participants of all ages floating from booth to booth, learning about ways to become more conscious about the impact of water on their landscaping and the environment.

After 92 years in operation, the Laguna Beach County Water District loves to host this community-conscious open house event.

“We try to make it as fun and community oriented as we can,” Laguna Beach Water District Assistant General Manager Christopher Regan explained. “Too many times, we hear: ‘I’ve never been in this building before,’ so it’s been a nice way to really get to know our community.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Locals flocked to the SmartScape booths

Following a five year drought, this year’s crowd got to learn about ways to get their landscape bouncing back. Fifty percent of Laguna Beach Water District’s customer’s water goes to outside use, according to Regan.

“Droughts are cyclical in our area,” noted Regan. “Eventually we’re going to go back into a drought so it’s really getting people to get an understanding of how much water they’re applying to the landscape, and then giving them ways to reduce that amount by putting in plants that are conducive to our our environment, such as succulents, and native plants.”

Waste Management also lent a hand to help the community become more water wise, selling rain barrels. There was also a free compost giveaway, and a drip conversion kit workshop. Making it convenient for people picking up these items, staff was on hand in the top parking lot with all these items staged and ready to go. During past events that were held during the drought, nozzles for use in people’s yards were made available, and timers were given out.

Click on photo for a larger image

Attendees focused on plants large and small – particularly the waterwise

Upon grabbing a pair of free sunglasses from the Municipal Water District booth, participant Luke Miller was spinning the water conservation question wheel, acing every question. His grandmother Jean Miller, who was watching, noted, “He’s a real Laguna kid, he knows all the answers!”

Upon digging a little deeper, Luke explained the reason for his depth in water knowledge: “My mom works for the water district.” Jean conceded: “We’re partial.”

“It’s fantastic!” Jean went on to explain. “The plants, and the information, the free giveaways, the water conservation, there’s so much for the kids to do...it’s perfect! Love it!”

Mike Phillips, an Environmental Specialist for the Water Quality Department voiced his opinion as to why the event was so important. “Conserving water also helps protect the ocean. The most common storm drain violation is over-irrigation.” Water from sprinklers when mixed with pesticides, fertilizer, and litter that might be in the street (if the street sweepers haven’t arrived yet) will head to the ocean, he cautioned.

Robin Jones, owner of the local business Honey Girl Grows, brought a bee pond to feature. “Bees use water like an evaporative cooler in the hive. They flap their wings drink the water in order to keep the hive at an exact 73 degrees to incubate their babies.” She also brought several award winning honeys to sample, as well as beekeeping starter kits for sale.

Laguna Canyon Foundation was present as well. Originally started as a group of locals who, backed by a financial group, set out to acquire land, and then “set out to enhance the stewardship of our local land,” Laguna Canyon Foundation’s Field Instructor (for the education program) Chris Reza said.

Click on photo for a larger image

Complimentary tote bags reinforce the message

Reza spends his time educating some 3,500 to 4,000 Santa Ana School District students, leading hikes on local trails in order to “introduce and elaborate on some concepts like habitat adaptations and predator/prey [behavior].”

Spotted heading back to their car with their complimentary navy blue bags, return attendees John and Susan Parks, gave their testimonial. Said John Parks, “Our entire land, we changed over to desert landscaping, and it cut our water bill by 80 percent. We probably eliminated at least 80 sprinkler heads.”

Susan Parks mentioned how convenient their life is since the change: “ We don’t have to mow, we don’t have to worry about raking. Today we got (soil) moisture testers, six bags of mulch, free seeds, and just enjoyed the music.”

In all, a hugely successful event.