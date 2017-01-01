Nearly ninety women attend Lisi Harrison’s launch of The Dirty Book Club’s launch at the Dirty Bird

Story and photo by LYNETTE BRASFIELD

Yes, that’s right, nearly 90 women registered to celebrate the launch of Lisi Harrison’s new novel, The Dirty Book Club, and celebrate they did, drinking dirty martinis at The Sandpiper, aka The Dirty Bird, with nary a dirty look to be seen, only smiles and good cheer and loud chatter.

Richelle Lavin, TJ Fink and Jen Roop were among the first to arrive. I asked them why they decided to come. “We’ve just launched a book club as a way to make sure we make time to get together because everyone’s lives are so busy,” they said. “And this seemed like a logical book to start with.”

Further discussion revealed that Richelle and I attended the same high school in Durban, South Africa – years apart – but still… These were the kinds of conversations that were going on, with a large group of rabid readers finding much in common, including admiration for an author like Lisi Harrison, who knows how to entertain, how to create believable characters and how to turn a phrase – and whose book focuses on the enormous value of female friendship.

Click on photo for a larger image

Richelle Lavin, TJ Fink and Jen Roop

“Women need a place where they feel safe to tell their stories,” Lisi said. “That’s really what the novel is about – empowerment and friendship.” And the tale is delivered with humor and verve.

(Local jeweler Jorjana created a symbolic gold version of the key that is a vital element in The Dirty Book Club and it was auctioned off for charity at a recent event.)

Caroline Bruderer, who is helping Lisi with publicity, sat next to me as I sipped my (first-ever) dirty martini. I was a little flustered after being asked, as part of a contest, to name whom I’d most like to go to bed with, so I decided to be honest, let the chips fall where they may, and confide my strong feelings for Kermit the Frog. (It was that kind of event.)

Click on photo for a larger image

Lisi greets admirers at the entrance to The Dirty Bird, aka The Sandpiper

Caroline, who works for KX 93.5 among other things, told me that she and Lisi have been fast friends for ten years.

“We were sitting at Heidelberg wondering where to have the launch, staring across the street, and at the same moment we said, of course, The Dirty Bird!” she said. “Lisi is an incredible writer and a terrific person. She’s so self-deprecating, when you first meet her it takes a while to discover that she is a New York Times bestseller who has literally sold millions of books.” (Lisi is most famous for her YA series of books.)

Next I spoke to Kylie Schuyler, founder of the Global GLOW (Girls Leading the World) campaign, which is active in 27 countries, from Kenya to Colombia.

“Never underestimate the power of ‘safe places’ for women to tell their stories,” Kylie said, explaining the work of her organization in prompting women to express their desires and fears, especially those girls and women whose voices are not much heard, because of poverty or repression or other factors.

“To be able to share what makes you vulnerable – that’s vital to women taking the next step to independence in some cases. There is power in stories,” said Kylie, a great admirer of Lisi’s book.

That’s the value of books like The Dirty Book Club. In an entertaining way, they remind women know how important it is to talk, to laugh and to cry together, and to learn to trust when the world around them seems so chaotic. Female bonding rocks…

Theme aside, the novel is great fun. And there’s so much to be enjoyed in book club get-togethers.

Including, sometimes, dirty martinis.