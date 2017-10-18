City Manager’s Updates



Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) Assists with Fires - The LBFD had three engines and Chief Christopher assigned to the Canyon 2 fire. Chief Christopher and our Office of Emergency Services (OES) Engine 313 are expected to be released from Canyon 2 and redeployed to Northern California. While the LBFD was heavily committed to the Canyon 2 fire, we were able to staff all four of the City’s fire stations.

Downtown Specific Plan Update – Review Recommended Changes to Land Use Permitting - The City of Laguna Beach and consultant MIG will continue their efforts on the Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) Update on Wed, Oct 18, during the Planning Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

City staff will provide an update on the Planning Commission Subcommittee’s suggested revisions to MIG’s Table 1, which addresses land use permitting for various districts within the DSP area. A copy of the Subcommittee’s suggested revisions is available to review on the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net.

For more information on the Downtown Specific Plan Update project please contact: Wendy Jung, Senior Planner, at (949) 497-0321; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Planning Commission Recommendation on the “Draft” Historic Preservation Ordinance - The Laguna Beach Planning Commission will review a revised draft of the Historic Preservation Ordinance at its next meeting, which will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, starting at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers (located at 505 Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach). The Planning Commission will be reviewing the revised draft to provide a recommendation to the City Council.

To view a copy of the staff report for this item, please refer to the City’s website: www.lagunabeachcity.net. For more information on the Historic Preservation Ordinance, please contact Martina Caron, Senior Planner at (949) 497-6629; This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Juried Fine Art Exhibition – Artist Reception and Award Ceremony - On Thurs, Nov 2, at 5:30 p.m. the winners of the eleventh annual Juried Fine Art Exhibition will be announced at an Artist Reception at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave. The exhibition can be viewed through Nov 22.

The juror, Mackenzie Stevens, Curatorial Assistant at the Los Angeles Hammer Museum, reviewed submissions from artists from throughout Orange County and selected 34 for exhibit. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition - The Arts Commission is currently accepting designs to the annual competition. Children ages 5 to 17 years old may submit an original design celebrating the holiday season. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at City Hall throughout December. Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Fri, Nov 17. This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Call Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at (949) 497-0722 extension 5 for information.

Palette Competition - The Arts Commission selected one design by artist Kelly Hartigan Goldstein for this year’s competition. The new palette will been installed outside City Hall. The palettes can be seen throughout the City extending to South Laguna. Currently in its 51st year, this program is funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

Holiday Cookie Contest - Residents are invited to participate in the City’s first annual holiday cookie recipe contest. Each participant is asked to submit their favorite family cookie recipe and the story behind it. Three finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch of their cookies for a tasting ceremony on Nov 13.

The first place winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2018 Community Services brochure, to be mailed citywide. Entries must be submitted at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center by Oct 31. For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304. Entry forms can be downloaded from the following City website link:

https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?filter=c2VhcmNoPUhvbGlkYXkrQ29va2llK0NvbnRlc3Q=

Intro to Mindfulness & Self Compassion for Parents & Teens - In partnership withMission Hospital Laguna Beach, the City is pleased to offer a workshop that will help teens and their parents navigate the emotional ups and downs of life with greater ease, offering tools for coping with teen issues. The workshop will be held on Sat, Oct 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street.

Teens, please bring a yoga mat or beach towel. Cost: $10 per person. To register, call (949) 464-6645 or visit, www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes.”

Parents’ Night Out - Parents, call it a break from the kids; kids call it a break from your parents. The City of Laguna Beach is hosting its quarterly Parents’ Night Out on Friday, Oct 20, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. Parents can enjoy some adult time to see a movie, catch up with friends or enjoy a kid-free meal.

The children will have a blast enjoying games, movies, arts & crafts and dinner. Cost: $20 per child, $5 sibling discount available. Pre-registration is required 48 hours in advance. To register, call (949) 464-6645 or visit, www.lagunabeachcity.net click “recreation classes.”