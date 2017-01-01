Third Street Writers host Open Mic reading on Thurs Oct 26 at BC Space Gallery

Third Street Writers is hosting an Open Mic Reading event on Thursday, Oct 26 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Avenue.

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Third Street Writers and friends at their Beach Reads: Here Comes the Sun book launch celebration. L-R: Victoria Kertz, James Cooper, Annette Schlicter, Sara Nuss-Galles, John Gardiner, Peggy Larson, and Cecile Sarruf.

Guests are invited to bring a story (fiction or nonfiction) or poem to share that is three to four minutes in length. A donation of $5 is suggested.