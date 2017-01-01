Print | Email

Third Street Writers host Open Mic reading on Thurs Oct 26 at BC Space Gallery

Third Street Writers is hosting an Open Mic Reading event on Thursday, Oct 26 from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at BC Space Gallery, 235 Forest Avenue. 

Submitted photo

Third Street Writers and friends at their Beach Reads: Here Comes the Sun book launch celebration. L-R: Victoria Kertz, James Cooper, Annette Schlicter, Sara Nuss-Galles, John Gardiner, Peggy Larson, and Cecile Sarruf.

Guests are invited to bring a story (fiction or nonfiction) or poem to share that is three to four minutes in length. A donation of $5 is suggested.

