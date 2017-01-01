Savory bites, sweet treats, and sensational sips spice things up at Annual Taste of Laguna on Oct 19

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is cooking up something special at the Annual Taste of Laguna 2017, a signature event featuring tasty bites from some of the area’s best restaurants, food artisans and wineries. It will be held on Thurs, Oct 19, at the newly renovated Festival of Arts Grounds from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Submitted photo

Lumberyard Ahi Poke with avocado and seaweed

This year’s Taste of Laguna, featuring 40 participating restaurants, bakers, and food artisans, serving up delicious culinary creations along with samples of exceptional wines, craft beer and mixology masters is on its way to becoming a premier destination for all foodies and connoisseurs of epicurean experiences

“We are excited to kick off the fall season with our signature Taste of Laguna event,” says Meredith Dowling, executive director of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. “Laguna Beach is a very special place to live, work and visit. We want our business community to thrive and taking Taste of Laguna to the next level is just one way the Chamber can help promote our local businesses and make a positive impact in our community.”

Submitted photo

Annual Taste of Laguna Chefs

Presenting sponsor, Nick’s and South of Nick’s, will be hosting a full bar and a variety of tasty bites from both its restaurants, and the ever-popular 1960’s Era Photo Bus, sponsored by Tortilla Republic are just a few of the exciting highlights this year.

“We are making some classy, comfortable, and cool additions this year,” Dowling says. “Our goal is that Taste of Laguna eventually includes cooking demonstrations, celebrity chefs, and tasting panels, as well as added artistic flair, characteristic of Laguna Beach.”

Submitted photo

Tortilla Republic Duck Confit and Mole Tamales

VIP tickets are $90 and include a VIP reception at 4:30 p.m., parking, and early entry to the event. General admission tickets are $70 and entry to the event begins at 5:30 p.m. Over 600 people are expected to attend.

Attendees may register by visiting http://www.lagunabeachchamber.org/ or by calling 949.494.1018.