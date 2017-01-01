Planning Commission on track to recommend approval of Preservation Ordinance after marathon

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The Laguna Beach Planning Commission may finally be ready to pass the baton to the City Council for approval of recommended amendments to the Historic Preservation Ordinance.

Commissioners are expected to recommend approval of the amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, the Local Coastal Program and the Laguna Beach Municipal Code related to changes in the preservation ordinance on Wednesday.

Among the recommendations supported by the commission are proposed parking reductions for commercial properties on the city’s Historic Register.

Coincidentally, one of the 12 items on the commission’s Wednesday’s agenda is a request for a reduction in required parking, submitted on behalf of Slice, which is scheduled to open for business this week.

Pizza parlor parking proposal presented

The pizza parlor is asking for the parking reduction for properties on the Historic Register to be increased to 65.2 percent - 2.4 percent greater than the current reduction.

Maximum reduction allowed under the state code is 75 percent or up to 15 spaces, whichever if the most restrictive.

Residential structures are eligible for parking reductions and less rigid setback rules.

Incentives are designed to encourage preservation of structures deemed historically or architecturally valuable.

The ordinance is slated to be the first item on the commission’s lengthy agenda.

As recommended for approval by staff, the ordinance will incorporate new designations for ratings as suggested by Chair Susan Whitin and approved by the commission at the Sept 6 meeting.

Commissioners recommended identifying properties with the numerical ratings used by the California code, rather than the Laguna specific letters E, K, and C.

C-rated structures not now on the city’s historic register will no longer be considered historic resources as defined by the California Environmental Quality Act.

Recommendations by the commission for City Council approval also include creating a staff position to oversee historic preservation and additional training for Design Review Board and Heritage Committee members, according to the staff report.