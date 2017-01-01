Local conservation organization will screen The Cat That Changed America on Nov 12 at FOA grounds

Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. will host a special showing of The Cat That Changed America on Nov 12, at 3 p.m. at the Forum Theater, Festival of Arts grounds. This is a documentary about an extraordinary and inspirational mountain lion coexisting with people in urban Los Angeles. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at: lagunagreenbelt.org.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy NPS

P22 feeds on a mule deer

Known as P22, this unique animal has overcome unbelievable obstacles to reach Griffith Park, one of America’s largest urban parks. P22 resides and hunts near homes and park visitors every day. The film explores how human development impacts wildlife from habitat fragmentation to the effects of household rodenticide use.

A panel discussion will follow the film, and will include folks from Poison Free Malibu (featured in the film), Beth Pratt Bergstrom (featured in the film), Dr. Elisabeth Brown (Laguna Greenbelt, Inc.), and a few other local wildlife celebrities. Learn about a local resident bobcat, Binx, and think about how we can apply the lessons from the film to Orange County’s wildlife population and development practices.

Laguna Greenbelt, Inc. is a grassroots organization established in 1968 that was instrumental in first creating a ‘greenbelt’ around Laguna Beach, and later preserving a coastal wilderness area that is now 22,000 acres.