Historic Preservation Ordinance finally moves to council: Planning commission recommends approval despite hostile audience

Council delays hearing

By BARBARA DIAMOND

A hostile audience of more than 50 opponents to the draft Historic Preservation Ordinance shouted in unison and separately, booed and hooted Wednesday’s Planning Commission meeting.

It was ugly. And virtually no one appeared happy with the outcome.

“We need to slam on the brakes,” said Hillary Cole, although one of the opponents.

The commission slogged its way through the mostly negative and often rancorous public comments by more than 30 speakers and voted 4-1 to recommend the City Council adopt the ordinance, as proposed by staff and expected by opponents.

“I am for a voluntary process,” said Commissioner Sue Kemfp, the lone vote against the recommended action.

Voluntary participation is a key issue for ordinance opponents. They believe that owners of homes not voluntarily on the city’s Historic Register should have the right to remodel or maintain their homes without what they consider to be a cumbersome and expensive approval process imposed on them against their will.

The owners must also deal with California Environmental Quality Act requirements.

“If you have an application to remodel, one issue the city is required to do is determine if CEQA is triggered,” said City Attorney Kathy Jensen.

Some speakers say ordinance goes too far, others say not far enough

Other speakers from the audience opposed approval of the ordinance because they felt it doesn’t go far enough to protect historic resources.

Opposition to the ordinance made for strange bedfellows.

Architect Marshall Ininns, whose proposal for the historic Coast Inn was opposed by Village Laguna, found himself agreeing with the group’s president and a member of Laguna Beach Preservation Coalition Johanna Felder, in opposition to the proposed ordinance, although for different reasons.

Felder’s coalition recommended a city-wide inventory. Innins said, trash the inventory. Both urged the commission to vote no on the ordinance.

“We have participated in the planning process for the historic preservation program and ordinance since late 2014,” Felder said. “However, even after all that time and five (Wednesday made six), long and broad-ranging hearings at the Planning Commission, we find the resulting ordinance deficient in multiple ways.”

She stated that the draft puts historic resources (structures) in greater jeopardy than the existing ordinance.

“We are particularly concerned that C-rated properties have no protection against demolition or complete access to incentives,” Felder said.

The coalition will pursue their goal when the ordinance comes before the council.

So, no doubt, will the vociferous opponents.

“Do your homework,” some protestors are told

Commissioner Anne Johnson suggested that protestors who said they had only recently heard about the ordinance should do their homework and read through the draft.

Several of the first-timers were out-of-town owners of Laguna Beach property, who claimed ignorance of the ordinance until contacted by the opponents.

“There is a lot of misunderstanding about what is going on here,” said Commissioner Ken Sadler. “We are not an evil cabal. My goal is to make it easier for property owners.”

He noted that the commission had demoted C-rated homes and the inventory on which they were listed is no longer valid.

After the hearing ended, opponents continued their discussion outside the council chambers.

Retired Fire Captain Eugene D’Isabella was still steaming.

“I dragged people out of the Bluebird landslide and put my life on the line in 1993, and now my city wants to take my property from me,” he said.

A “taking” may occur when governmental actions deplete the value of a property, which some opponents of the ordinance accuse the city.

City officials perhaps felt a cooling off period would prevent a repeat of the combative meeting and tentatively rescheduled the council hearing on the ordinance from Nov 14 to Jan. 23.

A complete version of the draft is available on the city’s web site www.lagunabeachcity.org.