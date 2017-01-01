Print | Email

International Tennis will be played right here in Laguna, today, Fri Oct 20, at  3 p.m. on LBHS court #1

On Fri, Oct. 20 at 3 p.m. Laguna’s most talented male tennis player Tim Kpulun (ATP Tour Pro) and best female player Parris Todd (WTA Tour Pro) will take on So Cal’s best at LBHS Court #1 on Park Ave. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Tim Kpulun

Laguna’s own will take on elite opponents from across So Cal and beyond in singles.

Both Tim and Parris have made tremendous accomplishments, and will be wonderful mentors to tennis players at LBHS. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Parris Todd

Only a small fraction of Laguna’s players ever get the chance to watch international level tennis, so this is a great opportunity to watch international-caliber tennis in Laguna Beach’s backyard, at LBHS Court #1.

For more information on this upcoming event and the players attending, log onto www.youtube.com, and type in Parris Todd and TIm Kpulun.

