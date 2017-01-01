Print | Email

Santa Shark image wins Arts Commission’s 51st Palette Competition

The Arts Commission selected a design by artist Kelly Hartigan Goldstein for this year’s Palette competition. The new palette will be installed outside City Hall. 

The palettes can be seen throughout the City, extending to South Laguna. 

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo courtesy LB Arts Commission

Kelly Hartigan Goldstein’s winning design

Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition now accepting designs

Also, the Arts Commission is currently accepting designs for the annual Children’s Holiday Palette Exhibition. Children ages 5 to 17 years old may submit an original design celebrating the holiday season. Up to 12 designs will be selected for display at City Hall throughout December. 

Designs must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Fri, Nov 17. 

The Palette competition and events are funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach. Call Mike McGregor, Arts Program Coordinator at (949) 497-0722 extension 5 for information.

Shaena Stabler is the Owner and Publisher.

Lynette Brasfield is our Editor.

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

The Webmaster is Michael Sterling.

Katie Ford is our in-house ad designer.

Alexis Amaradio, Cameron Gillepsie  Allison Rael, Barbara Diamond, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Samantha Washer and Suzie Harrison are staff writers.

Barbara Diamond, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Laura Buckle and Suzie Harrison are columnists.

Mary Hurlbut, Scott Brashier, and Aga Stuchlik are the staff photographers.

We all love Laguna and we love what we do.

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

Email: Lynette@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc

949.715.1736

© 2017 Stu News Laguna - 4S Publishing, LLC All Rights Reserved.