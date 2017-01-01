Battle of the Beach Cities between LBHS Boys and Newport Harbor is decided in the final two minutes

A battle of the beach cities played out in the pool Tuesday afternoon at Newport Harbor High School, with both boys’ water polo teams playing a physical game that wasn’t decided until the last two minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Sailors, ranked No. 5 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, barely avoided defeat against the No.12-ranked Breakers. Ultimately, Newport Harbor was able to deliver on their power plays, where Laguna Beach fell short in the fourth quarter, failing to score on three of their power play opportunities.

The Breakers trailed 6-3 late in the second quarter, but senior lefty Riley Bumgardner tied the game with just 49 seconds left in the third on a power-play, and the Breakers headed into the fourth 7-7.

Click on photos for larger images

Photos courtesy LBHS

Water Polo Boosters

Larson McCarrol Colton Gregory

Despite the 9-7 defeat, head coach Trevor Lyle is encouraged by his team’s efforts.

“I’m hoping that we’re starting to click on all cylinders here coming to the end of the season,” Lyle said. “We were really looking to put together a consistent four quarters, and I feel like we did that today.”

The Breakers offense spread the points between senior center Larsen McCarroll with two goals, while Colton Gregory, Sebastian Jacobs, Peter Weiland and lefty Will Clark all had one goal each.

Sophomore goalie Caden Capobianco had 10 saves and three steals for Laguna Beach. Capobianco has a tough act to follow after the graduation last year of goalie Gordon Pike.

Click on photos for larger images

Peter Weiland Will Clark

“The sky is the limit,” Lyle said. “Him being a sophomore, early on in the season he was getting comfortable playing at the varsity level consistently. He’s just gotten more and more comfortable at our defenses, understanding where the shots are coming from…the defense is starting to come together and he’s playing some great water polo.”

Laguna went on to win Wednesday’s away conference game against Godinez (Santa Ana, CA) by a score of 18-6.

The Breakers enter this weekend as the #1 seed in the Steve Pal Memorial Tournament, beginning with two games on Friday evening at Beckman High School in Irvine.