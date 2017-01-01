As you like it: Now open for business, Slice offers plethora of pizza choices and that’s not all

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Shaena Stabler

The moment I walked through the door at Slice, Cary and Suzanne Redfearn’s new gourmet pizza restaurant, taking in the setting, sights, and smells, it was obvious this was a unique pizzeria. (The Redfearns own The Lumberyard across the road.)

As Cary explained, Slice is all about choice, and in every element of the dining experience, the options are abundant.

Let’s start with the pizza. Diners plan their own eating experience from top to bottom - from pizza dough, to toppings, to salad ingredients, to beverages. Everything’s optional, everything is your choice.

This rare restaurant experience begins at a counter where diners select a pizza (from Slice classics or build your own) and then move along a space containing the optional toppings. (Shaena and I ordered the classic Margherita, it was fantastic, thin crisp crust with organic sauce and fresh mozzarella cheese.)

At the preview on Tuesday evening, all in attendance, (adults and children), appeared to love it.

Click on photo for larger image

Choice is what Slice is all about

Choice is what Slice is all about. Under the two large televisions is a self-serve craft beer wall (with three wines too). What a concept! An adult’s dream – choose your poison, as they say.

After I purchased a wristband and chose a glass from the rack, Suzanne showed me how to press the wrist fob onto the desired beverage dispenser (it flashes green). The machine then portions out the number of ounces and keeps track of the amount dispensed. It also has an automatic glass washing function, so that other beers or wines may be selected.

And as in a child’s dream, there is a soda machine that offers endless combinations of flavors to mix custom formulas.

Click on photo for larger image

Art includes the Global Angel Wings Project by Collette Miller

The staging for this dining experience is especially inviting, and the artistic touches add to the ambience and creative vibe exclusive to Laguna.

In the background behind the counter, the 7,000-pound oven (that cooks an 11” pizza in 90 seconds) sits like an enormous red jewel. Suzanne Redfearn said, “I saw one when I was in San Luis Obispo. It fits perfectly in the space.”

Unexpectedly (and impossible not to touch), a bottle-cap portrait of half a woman’s face takes up the wall next to the counter.

Reminiscent of pizzerias back east and in Northern California, the walls are made of used brick, adding to the warmth of the space, and there is a long wooden family style table in the center with a higher counter and stools facing the windows.

A visit to the restroom – which was designed by Suzanne - reveals walls partially covered in Scrabble tiles, begging the question, how many games did she have to buy to complete this task?

Click on photo for larger image

Portrait made entirely of bottle caps

Diners either entering or leaving Slice via Third Street will spot a surprising and beautiful piece of artwork on the restaurant’s outside wall, the Global Angel Wings Project by artist Collette Miller.

The first wings she painted in 2012 were self-authorized street art installation in a derelict neighborhood in LA. Since then, her wings have taken flight around the world. In her words, “I created the angel wings project to remind humanity that we are the angels of this earth.”

Passing by it, (and it’s a wonderful photo opportunity), is a perfect beginning or end to a visit to Slice. And definitely don’t pass up the experience of having your meal at Slice – as you like it.

Slice is located at 477 Forest Ave, www.slicelb.com., 949.715.3993.