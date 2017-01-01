First State-of-the-Art GLSand glass bottle crusher in US will enhance The Ranch’s sustainability program

With the acquisition of the state-of-the-art GLSand glass bottle crusher, The Ranch LB becomes the first hospitality entity in North America with this machine in operation. This allows the resort to remain at the forefront of sustainability efforts throughout this coastal region.

The GLSand machine is now in operation at the resort. The implementation of this initiative follows the recent GEO environmental certification for Ben Brown’s Golf Course and the registration of Harvest as an Ocean Friendly Restaurant.

The GLSand machine is a compact glass bottle crusher that reduces bottles in volume by 10:1 to a sand like product. The machine is designed for waste reduction, cost reduction, and sustainability for the food, hospitality, and leisure industries.

Photo from The Ranch’s website

The Ranch is green in every way

This system will eliminate the build-up of used glass bottles throughout the resort’s outlets and will create a re-usable product that can be recycled for pool filtration, pavement repairs, and, in different grades, can be used in sand traps on the resort’s golf course.

Additional sustainability practices at The Ranch at LB include usage of reclaimed water for irrigation on the golf course and resort grounds, cultivation of an on-site organic garden through a partnership with The Ecology Center and eliminating usage of plastic straws.

The resort team also donates time to Adopt a Channel and has active partnerships with Clean the World, Chefs to End Hunger, and the Ocean Institute’s Youth Camping Outreach Program.

To view how the GLSand machine works, visit https://youtu.be/W1LXJH389c0.

For more information on The Ranch at LB and its sustainability efforts, visit www.theranchlb.com.