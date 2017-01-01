Print | Email

Enter the Holiday Cookie Contest (Too soon? Never!)

Residents are invited to participate in the City’s first annual holiday cookie recipe contest. Each participant is asked to submit their favorite family cookie recipe and the story behind it. Three finalists will be selected to bake a sample batch of their cookies for a tasting ceremony on Nov 13. 

The sky is the limit for bakers of reindeer holiday cookies

The first place winner’s story and recipe will be published in the Winter 2018 Community Services brochure, to be mailed citywide. Entries must be submitted at the front desk of the Community and Susi Q Center by Oct 31. 

For more information, contact Adam Gufarotti, Senior Recreation Supervisor, at (949) 497-0304. 

Entry forms can be downloaded from the following City website link:

https://secure.rec1.com/CA/city-of-laguna-beach/catalog/index?filter=c2VhcmNoPUhvbGlkYXkrQ29va2llK0NvbnRlc3Q=

