Bees in the news: there’s been a swarm of activity locally – and this weekend you can Meet a Queen

Story by DIANNE RUSSELL

In many cultures, bees are considered to be messengers who carry news to the spirit world, but recently they are the ones in the news here in Laguna.

Everywhere you look, there’s talk about bees. There was honey sampling (to delight even Winnie the Pooh) at the LBCWD’s SmartScape, talks about native bees and bees across the sea at club events, and now even a chance to “Meet the Queen” at a beehive on a farm.

Just last week, on Oct 13, the Laguna Beach Garden Club hosted Josie Goodenow who has served as bee chairperson for the California Garden Clubs Inc. since 2014.

Blue Orchard Mason Bee

Josie’s program detailed the differences between native bees (specifically the Blue Orchard Mason Bee) and the European honeybee, and how to increase bee populations and improve the health of one’s yard.

Then last Saturday at the 8th Annual LBCWD SmartScape event, Robin Jones, owner of the local business Honey Girl Grows, brought a bee pond to feature at her booth.

“Bees use water like an evaporative cooler in the hive,” she said. “They flap their wings to drink the water in order to keep the hive at an exact 73 degrees to incubate their babies.” She also brought several award-winning honeys to sample, as well as beekeeping starter kits for sale.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Robin Jones

At LBCWD’s SmartScape, girls sample honey from Honey Girl Grows

The last bit of bee news has a royal touch. On Sat, Oct 21, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bluebird Canyon Farms’ resident beekeeper Connor Dorais will give participants the opportunity to “Meet the Queen,” during an entertaining and informative introductory beekeeping event.

After a discussion of honeybee biology, modern beekeeping equipment and techniques, a brief history of beekeeping, and explore current issues affecting honeybees including hive health, the participants will suit up (full protective bee suits) and walk to the Hobo Camp Apiary.

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Kathy Tanaka

Connor Dorais, resident beekeeper at Bluebird Canyon Farms

During the workshop, participants will be given “hands-on” opportunities to open and inspect the hives and observe what goes on inside the hive body. The goal will be to spot the queen, drones and workers and see the functioning parts of the hive.

There is limited on-site parking for this event. Offsite parking is available on Rancho Laguna Road. Attendees should consider carpooling or using the free Laguna Beach Public Transit Shuttle to get to the event.

Theworkshop is limited to twelve and open to individuals aged 12-years or above. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. The cost is $100. Bluebird Canyon Farms is located at 1085 Bluebird Canyon Dr.

For further information, go to bluebirdcanyonfarms.com or call 949-715-0325. Email is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Depending on one’s beliefs, bees may or may not be message carriers to the spirit world, but they are vitally important to our survival. Per www.onegreenplanet.org, “Bees are some of the hardest working creatures on the planet, and because of their laborious work ethic, we owe many thanks to this amazing yet often under-appreciated insect.

“Our lives – and the world as a whole – would be a much different place if bees didn’t exist.”

Evidently, they deserve all the press they can get!