City Manager’s Update

Health+Wellness Senior Expo & Free Flu Shot Clinic – Live and thrive well! Join a number of City of Laguna Beach, Susi Q and local community services organizations providing resources, awareness, medical and educational information, as well as free demos, screenings and activities. Free flu vaccines will be provided by St. Joseph Health, Mission Hospital for those 18 years+ while supplies last. This year’s event will be held on Friday, Oct 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Community & Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. For more information: call (949) 464-6645.

The City is proud to announce the opening of “Park Plaza” - Beginning this weekend, the 200 block of Park Avenue will serve as an outdoor pedestrian plaza free from vehicular traffic. In partnership with volunteers representing Transition Laguna, the Laguna Beach Beautification Council and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, the lower block of Park Avenue has been spruced up, lighted, furnished, landscaped, and decorated to create an inviting plaza for pedestrians to enjoy.

The trial program was initiated and funded by the City Council and is tentatively scheduled to continue through the end of the calendar year. Park Plaza will be open to the public between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily.