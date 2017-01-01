Ducking, diving & Dodgeballing: 56 teams battled for glory at SchoolPower’s D-ball Tournament on Oct 18

Don’t Stop Ballievin’. The Dodgefathers. Throwbocops. These are just some of the 56 teams that battled for glory at SchoolPower’s Dodgeball VIII tournament on Wednesday October 18.

More than 500 costumed players, coaches, referees and scorekeepers, as well as countless cheering spectators, filled the LBHS gymnasium at this hugely popular event.

Competition was fierce in all divisions. Congratulations to the following teams that dodged their way to victory:

4th-5th Grade Division: Dodgefathers

6th-8th Grade Division: Dodge “IT” (Best Costume: The Old Dodgers )

High School/Adult Division: Prescribed Wellness

(Best Costume Tie: Disco Ballers and Golden Ballers)

Participant Logan Bareth, a fourth grader from El Morro Elementary, had a very simple reason for wanting to participate in this year’s tournament, “I like Dodgeball because it’s now my favorite sport. I can play with my friends from school so that’s super fun.”

In a great show of community spirit, Bareth’s team, The StuNews Dodgers, was sponsored by none other than Stu News Laguna.

“Stu News Laguna was honored to sponsor El Morro’s fourth grade Dodgers team this year. SchoolPower’s Dodgeball tournament is not just a fundraiser, it is truly a community institution - something kids and families look forward to every year. We are just so happy to support this cause!” exclaimed Shaena Stabler, Stu News Laguna owner and publisher.

The Adult division brought together teams from across the community. Event Sponsor Montage Laguna Beach was so excited they sent two teams to play.

Local radio station KX 93.5 not only competed again, but also broadcast a play-by-play of the tournament from inside the rowdy gymnasium. A podcast of the coverage is available at KX935.com.

The best costume showdown between the “Disco Ballers” (LBHS teachers) and the “Golden Ballers” (TOW teachers) resulted in a tie and says a lot about school spirit. It’s not every day a kid gets to see her principal in gold lamé pants.

Dodgeball legend Frana Sadler said about her commitment to this event, “For me, Dodgeball really embodies the spirit of this community. It’s energetic, fun and competitive. It also unites our Laguna Beach families with the SchoolPower community and that’s a great thing.”

Sadler is ecstatic about new Dodgeball chairs Kristine Flynn and Rob Alshuler who stepped up this year and all the volunteers who continue to make this possible.

Champions from each division won $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. Over $11,000 was raised for SchoolPower, the education foundation that raises money to enrich the education of all LBUSD students.

For more information, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

