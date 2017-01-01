Ghosts and goblins transform El Morro into a BOO Blast to remember, prepare for a scare on Oct 27

With ghoulish delight, from 2:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Fri, Oct 27, the 65th Annual BOO Blast invades El Morro campus. The Halloween carnival will be packed with fun and frightening attractions. The Haunted House, created by Samantha Bradshaw, turns into a Halloween Hall of Fame with favorite Halloween spooks and stars making an appearance when you least expect it. Beware.

There is something for every age and scare-level.

Attendees can join all the other fright seekers for a sunset Ferris wheel ride or try their hands at some spooky games and win prizes and candy. Between the giant swings, pirate ship, inflatable slide and obstacle course, plus the traffic circle for the youngest ghouls, there’s plenty of excitement for everyone.

Click on the photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Beware, monsters appear when you least expect them!

The Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Beach will offer some fun games. And, when guests are ready to get their groove on, they can float over to the KX 93.5 tent to do the monster mash, play some games or try their luck at the Halloween treat walk.

This year, guests can walk the Black Carpet and use props or their own costumes for pictures at the BOO Blast step and repeat. Makeup and hair artists from the Laguna College of Art and Design will be on hand for some creative hair and makeup looks. They will also have a professional photographer at the photo area to capture all the zany and glam looks.

Star, the airbrush tattoo artist, returns with his spooky Halloween airbrush art tattoos. He is joined by a caricature artist who will draw either black and white or color caricatures on 11x14 art card stock in just a few moments.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

During BOO Blast, costumed children galore invade the campus

When hunger strikes and it’s time to refuel, swing by the TK Burger or Hobo Pizza trucks and grab something to eat. They will also have a bake sale selling spooktacular Halloween treats, water, juice, ice tea, lemonade and chips as well as popcorn and orange cotton candy. Or, get a coffee drink from BLKdot Coffee or a Wiki Wiki Shave Ice.

BOO Blast started as a community event using the school grounds, and it remains a community event - meaning anyone of any age is invited to attend! All proceeds go the El Morro PTA to support its many programs and purchases for students and teachers. The PTA has outfitted the science lab, replaced the sound system, bought shade cover for some of the children’s eating areas and funded the school’s garden and reading programs, Art Masters, an educational series for parents (and many, many more projects and programs).

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Giant slide, exciting rides, and an ocean view

And considering the holidays are just around the corner, guests can start shopping at the silent auction tables and check out the numerous baskets to find the perfect gift to give - or to keep. This year’s baskets cover everything from the beach, wellness, game nights and family time, movies, surfing skate and snow, fitness, pets, to one basket with four Ducks tickets and signed pucks from Ryan Kesler, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry.

Additionally, there are baskets with gift cards to local restaurants, such as Nick’s, a night’s stay and spa treatments at The Ranch at Laguna Beach, and a poolside lunch at Pelican Hill Resort, just to name a few. All auction proceeds go directly to the El Morro PTA.

Tickets for all activities, rides, games and the bake sale are $1 and wristbands are still $25. Wristbands cover unlimited rides and trips through the haunted house. Food trucks will only take cash or credit cards this year.

Event admission is free, as is parking at either the Reef or Pelican Point State Park parking lots near the school. They also have school buses and LB trolleys shuttling to and from the lots and school for the entire event.

Don’t miss this chance to have some fiendish fun with family and friends!