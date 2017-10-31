OC Artists submission deadline for FOA Fine Art show is Oct 31 by 4 p.m.

The deadline to apply to exhibit at the 2018 Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is quickly approaching. After today, only 11 days remain. The Festival of Arts is a prestigious, highly competitive, regional juried fine art show featuring original artwork by Orange County’s finest artists. The annual exhibit will run July 5 – Sept 1, 2018 in Laguna Beach.

Artists who would like to apply for the 2018 fine art show should submit three digital images per media and a completed application form to the Festival of Arts by October 31 (by 4 p.m.). Applicants must apply online through the Festival’s website, http://www.foapom.com/apply. For more information call 949-464-4234.

Patrons enjoying the work of artist Sandra Jones Campbell at the 2017 FOA

Artists applying to the Festival of Arts must be able to show that they have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to October 31, 2017. Jurying fees are $50 per medium submitted.

The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts and art education in and about OC. This prestigious juried art exhibition is So CA’s oldest and most respected outdoor art show and has been rated one of the top festivals in the nation. Each summer the works of 140 accomplished artists are showcased to the public in a six-acre art haven.

The event is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Rd, LB. For general information, visit http://www.lagunafestivalofarts.org/ or call (949) 494-1145.