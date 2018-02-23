Pageant of Masters portraits by acclaimed photographer Matthew Rolston featured in LA exhibit, opens Oct 27

Ralph Pucci L.A. presents Art People: The Pageant Portraits, an exhibition of new works by photographer Matthew Rolston, which will run from Oct 27 through Feb 23, 2018, at Gallery Nine. The exhibition is based around a groundbreaking series that furthers Rolston’s investigations into the nature of portraiture and the methods in which society and the human condition are mediated through artwork and art creation.

Comprised of intimate portraits of participants of “Pageant of the Masters,” Rolston’s photographic subjects reenact pivotal historical figures and works from art history, from antiquity through 20th century modernism. Rolston uses his distinct grasp of photography to trace a densely referential lineage of protagonists, connecting aspects of his own portraiture to the fragile boundaries between reality, artifice, the animate and inanimate.

Operating within a space of theatrical performance, the Pageant is best known for its famed tableau vivant presentations of art masterpieces, which Rolston began documenting on editorial assignment for The Wall Street Journal in 2015.

Click on photo for larger image

Submitted photo

Art People: The Pageant Portraits by Matthew Rolston, installation view Ralph Pucci LA, (foreground) Frishmuth, The Dancers (#1), 2016, Diptych, (background) Bayre, Roger and Angelica (Roger), 2016, Diptych

Growing familiar with members of the Pageant, he gained privileged access to the performers, spending several weeks photographing them in a makeshift studio set up backstage during the run of the show. Each photograph is activated through a deep sense of intimacy with its subject, utilizing painterly lighting and featuring Rolston’s mastery of color harmonies – all hallmarks of his practice, one that interrogates the nature of the subject and the space of photography to propagate overlapping narratives of both truth and fantasy.

Matthew Rolston, who resides in Beverly Hills,, is an artist who works in photography and video; his practice centers on portraiture, most notably subjects drawn from celebrity culture. One of a handful of artists to emerge from Andy Warhol’s celebrity focused Interview magazine, Rolston is a well-established icon of Hollywood photography. Rolston helped define the era’s take on celebrity image making, ‘gender bending,’ and much more.

Click on photo for larger image

Matthew Rolston, celebrated photographer and videographer

Rolston’s work has been shown internationally at galleries and institutions. His work is included in the collections of LACMA, Los Angeles and National Portrait Gallery, The Smithsonian Museum, Washington D.C. Art People: The Pageant Portraits is Rolston’s third major fine art project in the past decade. A retrospective publication of Rolston’s earliest entertainment portraits, entitled Hollywood Royale: Out of the School of Los Angeles, will be released in Oct 2017, published by teNeues.

Ralph Pucci International is a luxury furniture, lighting and mannequin company based in New York City. What began as a family business in the 1950s fabricating mannequins has grown to a gallery and showroom regarded as one of the best in the world. The mannequins include innovative and avant-garde collaborations with fashion designers, illustrators and supermodels and are featured in high-end department stores and boutiques worldwide

In 2009, Ralph Pucci was the recipient of DDI’s Markopoulos Award, the highest distinction in the visual merchandising industry. Among his many awards, in 2016, the Museum of the City of NY presented him with its City of Design Award. Additionally, there are two books about the history of Pucci and the variety of exhibitions staged over the years: Show and Wall.

Gallery Nine is located at 1025 N McCadden Pl, LA, 310-360-9707, or for more information, go to http://www.ralphpucci.net/