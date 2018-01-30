The CAP Gallery presents Interpreting Views: Images in Nature – Reception Sat Oct 21 at 11 a.m.

Community Art Project (CAP) presents a new exhibit featuring the works of three Laguna Beach artists, Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl. The exhibition, Interpreting Views: Images in Nature runs from Oct 7 – Jan 30, 2018.

Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl have all spent time exploring the beauty and grandeur of Yosemite and now present their views of and appreciation for the beauty of the area.

Each artist speaks through art in a unique voice: Walls and Poeschl through the camera’s eye, and Tauber through his ceramic tile work.

“Merced Reflections” by Mike Tauber

The Artists Reception will take place on Sat, Oct 21 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. The Artist’s Talk will take place on Sat, Dec 2 from noon - 1 p.m. This event will include live discussion and Q&A with Cheyne Walls, Mike Tauber and Troy Poeschl in The Gallery.

Located at 260 Ocean Ave., 2nd Floor Wells Fargo Bldg, the CAP Gallery invites the public to explore this inspiring exhibition in this unique gallery space.