Stu on the Street:

In which we ask regular Lagunans for their opinions on local issues…today it’s the Park Plaza

Compiled, written and photographed by Suzie Harrison

Stu on the Street is our new series that features Laguna residents. It’s focused on finding out your views about local issues that affect you personally.

It’s not a scientific survey, of course, simply a snapshot of opinions from regular folk, not just the usual movers and shakers around town.

So in the weeks to come, be on the lookout for your friendly local reporter on the Stu on the Street beat.

(And as always, we welcome Letters to the Editor!)

Rendering of proposed Park Plaza (located behind the library)

For Stu on the Street deux, I thought it appropriate to go to downtown since it’s the location pertaining to this week’s topic. Pre-scouting, I strolled the area, checking out any progress on said location then made my way about town, where I posed the questions, “What do you think about the pedestrian Park Plaza? Do you think it will affect traffic or parking downtown?”

It’s fair to say that some locals I spoke with had no idea what I was talking about or asking. But for the locals who knew about it, there seemed to be a common consensus of approval. And excitingly, I found Lagunans of all ages engaged in the topic.

Allie Evans, LBHS student and Breakers Varsity Volleyball Team player

“I think that the pedestrian plaza is a great idea for locals and visitors to have a place to come together. I am all for it.”

Taylor Magee, LBHS student and Breakers Varsity Volleyball Team player

“With the many tourists that visit Laguna Beach, I think that the pedestrian plaza is a great idea. The Plaza allows for a comfortable social setting and there aren’t really any real drawbacks to closing that area. Can’t wait for it.”

Medhi Lahedi, Owner of Copy & Print Center for 27 years

“The Park, I think that’s a great idea because what it does it helps a lot of people to sit down and relax, enjoy their time, get refreshed, and to start all over again, to do more shopping and to visit.

“I think they should have done it last year. I thought it was great idea. Yes, it’s going to take parking away. But at the same time, people when they are fresh, they can stay out longer and do more shopping and have dinner somewhere. It’s going to cause some inconvenience for a while, but we’ll get used to it.”

Robert Linnaus, Architect

“I think it’s a great idea. I think the City can use that and more like it.

[Regarding possible traffic or parking issues associated with Park Plaza], “No worse than it is right now. I think actually, the City of Laguna Beach could be a little more pedestrian friendly and that would help in that regard. I think it will be a welcome change for both tourists and residents.”