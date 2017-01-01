Park renovation proposal includes removal of three trees at TOW Park

By BARBARA DIAMOND

The City Council will be asked on Tuesday to approve the removal of three trees as part of the proposed renovation to Top of the World Park, always a touchy subject in Laguna.

Arborists have diagnosed decay and possible failure of three Coral Trees adjacent to the school drop-off and turnaround area.

According to the staff report, Coral trees are prone to sudden limb drops. If the council denies the removal, staff is advising severe pruning of branches that extend over the sidewalk leading to Top of the World Elementary School to protect pedestrians.

Should the council decided to leave the trees untrimmed and untreated, staff is recommending removal of the turnaround.

The rehabilitation of the two parks is part of a $4.1 million project that also included the already completed renovations to Lang and Moulton Meadows parks. The city has $1.7 million left for TOW and Alta Laguna renovations.

However, additional money will be needed to complete the final design and construction documents for proposed projects at TOW and Alta Laguna parks.

Only $14,000 is left from the $212,945 design concept contract with Stantec Consulting. An additional $58,000 is needed.

The design concepts for the two parks have been prepared to reflect the council’s direction to implement water conservation measures.

Improving drainage, installation of new drinking fountains and replacement of downed fencing are recommended for both parks

Proposals specific to Alta Laguna Park include upgrading benches and tables and refinishing shade structures.

Among the recommendation for TOW are the creation of an identity for the park and the addition of a picnic table that complies with the American Disabilities Act.