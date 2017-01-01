Sewage spill closes Woods Cove Beach during blistering heat wave

The Orange County Health Care Agency’s Environmental Health division notified the public on Sunday that, “Until further notice, in Laguna Beach, the ocean water area at Woods Cove from the projection of Center Street down the coast to Moss Street is closed to swimming, surfing, and diving due to a sewage spill.”

Looks can be deceiving: on Monday, the beach looked as beautiful as ever

The cause was a blocked sewage line due in part to tree roots and flushable wipes, said agency spokesperson Anthony Martinez.

According to OCHCA, the closure is expected to continue until Wednesday at the earliest – around the same time that the heat wave begins to dissipate.